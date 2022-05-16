FRANCHISING EXPERT, TINA GANTZ, APPOINTED VICE PRESIDENT OF FRANCHISE DEVELOPMENT FOR DISTRICT TACO RESTAURANT CHAIN

Tina Gantz, District Taco VP of Franchise Development

D.C.-Based Company Readies for Significant Growth with Appointment of Executive

Tina has what it takes to set up our future franchisees for success.” — Osiris Hoil, CEO of District Taco

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mexican food restaurant chain District Taco is preparing to expand their successful restaurant business by offering franchise opportunities within the next year. Franchising veteran and Washington, D.C. native, Tina Gantz, has been named Vice President of Franchise Development.

States Gantz, “I was already familiar with the District Taco brand and have been a fan of their food for a while. I was so happy to learn that their values align perfectly with my own: a healthy lifestyle, social equity, protecting the environment, and most importantly, a passion for franchising. After all, I have seen first-hand that franchising can be the best way to fast-track business ownership and build wealth, helping people achieve the American Dream, no matter where they come from.”

Gantz’s 25-year career spans all facets of franchising. She has been a franchise broker, consultant, coach, and owner. Earning her CFE (Certified Franchise Executive) in 2020, she understands the needs of both franchisees and franchisors, as well as the component parts of a successful franchise: business development, compliance, real estate, operations, and marketing. Her diverse professional experience includes working for emerging franchise brands, private companies and international non-profit organizations.

According to District Taco chief executive officer, Osiris Hoil, “Tina has what it takes to set up our future franchisees for success." He adds, “We’ve evolved from a single taco cart to fifteen brick-and-mortar locations throughout the northeast. Over the last decade, we have perfected our recipes, operations, and customer experience, and we are ready to share our recipes for success with others so they can join the District Taco family and have a chance at at brighter future.”

District Taco plans to announce their franchising opportunities later this year.

For more information about District Taco, go to www.districttaco.com.

# # #

ABOUT DISTRICT TACO

In 2009, District Taco began as a taco cart manned by Osiris Hoil on the streets of Rosslyn, VA. It has since grown and now operates twelve locations in the Washington, D.C. metro area and three in the greater Philadelphia area. District Taco's mission is to serve quality Yucatan-style Mexican food that is fresh, simple, and healthful. All of their food is made fresh daily from quality ingredients. They strive to limit their impact on the environment by serving in environmentally friendly packaging, where possible, and partnering with Too Good To Go to manage surplus food. To learn more about District taco, go to www.districttaco.com.