GRN Grid lists on BitMart

GRN Grid, a layer 1 blockchain protocol focused on sustainability, has announced the listing of GRN (G) on Bitmart.

AMSTELVEEN, NORTH HOLLAND, THE NETHERLANDS, May 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitmart is one of the leading crypto trading platforms and is trusted by many crypto trading enthusiasts with popularity spanning various countries.

The listing of GRN (G) on BitMart will take place on the 8th of June 2022, with the initial trading pair GRN/USDT. The listing will pave the way for GRN Grid’s aim to revolutionize the blockchain industry with its novel Layer 1 chain focused on sustainability and unique Proof of Stake v2 consensus mechanism.

The details of the listing are:

- Deposit feature: 10th of June,09:00 AM (EDT)

- Trade feature: 8th of June, 09:00 AM (EDT)

- Withdrawal feature: 9th of June, 09:00 AM (EDT)

BitMart will also launch GRN (G) 24h Flash Sale on the 25th of May where users can only

participate in the event by acquiring tickets to win the lot on the BitMart Launchpad.

The details of the Flash sale are:

- Period: 2nd of June 10:00 AM ~ 3th of June 10:00 AM EDT

- Listing Time: 8th of June 09:00 AM EDT

- Total Supply: 500,000 G

- Type: Multiple Ticket

- Hard Cap Per User: 2 Ticket Per User

- Amount Per Ticket : 1 Ticket = 625 G = 100 USD

- Sale Price: 0.16 USDT

- Requirement: Users who complete KYC by the 1st of June, 2022.

- Subscription Currency: USDT

The listing of G paired with the 25th Flash Sale will help in increasing the utility

of the token, which will further help to fund the vision of GRN Grid.

About BitMart

BitMart is one of the most trusted cryptocurrency trading platforms that lists over 200+ cryptocurrencies and 400+ trading pairs in the market.

The trading platform has served over 5 million users and provides fast, secure, and professional crypto trading services.

BitMart offers 24/7 customer support, a secure hybrid hot-cold wallet, and the ability to purchase crypto assets using credit and debit cards.

About GRN Grid

GRN Grid is a layer 1 decentralised blockchain with a sustainable first approach. The project is initiated by GRNBi B.V., a Dutch sustainable computing capacity.

The project envisions reducing the carbon footprint of the current blockchain industry and expanding upon the decentralised library of tools for businesses and customers. The main goal of this project is to create a sustainable alternative for any company or individual looking forward to adopting blockchain and web3 Technology.

GRN (G) is the native token of GRN Grid and serves multiple use cases within Grid. These use cases include staking, fee payments, and validator incentives.

GRN Grid is an energy-efficient smart chain with high performance and low costs. In addition to sustainability, GRN Grid also includes several important features, such as an integrated payment and escrow system, swapping pools, and an encrypted chat between users. GRN Grid actively supports decentralisation and safety due to its unique Proof of Stake v2 (POS2) algorithm.

Learn more about GRN Grid on www.GRNGrid.com or on Telegram

@GRNCommunity (www.t.me/GRNCommunity)