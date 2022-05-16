Submit Release
First-of-its-kind event offers donors a way to de-clutter and do good

Re.Use.Full turns spring cleaning into donations

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Re.Use.Full, a website that connects people with still-good items with the nonprofit organizations, schools and churches that could put them to good use, is presenting the first annual Un-Dumpster Day on Saturday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at South-Broadland Presbyterian Church, 7850 Holmes Road, Kansas City, Mo. The event will feature six of their more than 60 charity partners that will be accepting gently used clothing, furniture, toys, books and other household items. Participating organizations include:
• Creative Emajinations
• Flourish Furnishings
• Healing House Inc.
• Newhouse
• Regal Health and Wellness
• Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity

For a full list of the items and guidelines for giving, visit https://www.reusefull.org/un-dumpster-day/.

This free event will also feature shredding services and upcycled art workshops for kids throughout the day.

About Re.Use.Full
Re.Use.Full was launched by Do More Good in August 2020 to help KC-area nonprofits help more people and pets affected by the pandemic. Currently, more than 60 KC-area charity partners, ranging from small organizations to well-known nonprofit brands like Goodwill and Big Brothers Big Sisters, have created listings to let donors know how they can help by giving still-good items they have lying around the house. Donors can search by the kind of item they have to give and narrow their search by organization type or other criteria to find the right fit for their donation. There is no charge for anyone to use the site, and Kansas City-based nonprofit organizations, schools and churches are invited to join the Re.Use.Full charity partner community at reusefull.org.

Leslie Scott
Re.Use.Full
+1 816-612-1132
leslie@reusefull.org
