JK Tech organizes Road Safety Awareness Ride on in Bangalore on the occasion of the International Day of Families
EINPresswire.com/ -- JK Tech, a global IT services company organized a Road Safety Awareness Ride from their Bangalore office at HSR Layout to Nandi Hills, in order to spread the importance of safety while riding a two-wheeler. The ride was conducted on the 15th of May which is also celebrated as International Day of Families. The event ended at the foothills of Nandi hills, where a session on road safety was conducted by a representative of one of the leading two-wheeler manufacturers.
JK Tech is one of the few organizations in the IT industry to have an active corporate biking group. The group called the Roadrunners is part of their JK Tech Tribe initiative which is a platform within JK Tech, that brings its employees together in various groups based on their hobbies or interests outside of work. Currently, they have Tribes for Photography, Cricket, Biking, and Cryptocurrency, where the employees who are passionate about the topics can come together and discuss activities, learn more about the subject from their colleagues, and also help each other out to better their skills.
Aloke Paskar CEO and president of JK Tech said “IT is an industry that is very demanding, and it is easy to ignore the value of having a good work-life balance from time to time. However, JK Tech is a trendsetter that believes in the importance of people-centricity and has a passion for creating a work environment where individuals can pursue their interests and hobbies outside of work. It is for this reason, we have created JK Tech Tribes as a platform to promote these passions. JK Tech team is delighted to organize this awareness ride through the Roadrunners Tribe for a social cause and to instill the value of safe road habits.”
About JK Tech
JK Tech is a next-generation Digital and IT services provider enabling clients globally to navigate their digital transformation. JK Tech stands by its vision of being "committed to a superior experience" with its customers, its people, and its social environment. JK Tech offers specialized capabilities across automotive, manufacturing, retail & consumer products, and healthcare with its niche solutions across Modernization and Hyperautomation that help improve their performance and create lasting value across its enterprises.
