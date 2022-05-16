RiverMist Resorts | Trip Advisor's 2022 Traveler's Choice Award - Resort in Chikmanglur

We're now in the top 10% of hotels worldwide. RiverMist provides a wide variety of packages Ballalarayana Durga fort at RiverMist Resorts

RiverMist Resorts has been ranked as one of the top resorts in Chikmagalur. The resort provides an exclusive experience with its proximity to the river and lush greenery all around.

The resort is located near Chikmagalur. It is situated at a height of 4950ft above sea level, in Karnataka, and has been a popular destination for tourists visiting the region.

The resort has an extensive range of facilities for all age groups and interest levels. There are activities for children, adventure sports for adults, nature walk, and monsoon package such as delicious local food that you can taste, jeep safari, Trekking to Historic Place Ballarayanadhurag fort

The monsoon is the best time to visit Chikmagalur. This is because of the breathtaking beauty of the region when it is covered in rain.

The Monsoon Honeymoon Package at RiverMist Resorts has been designed to provide a romantic getaway for couples who want to explore and enjoy the beauty of Chikmagalur during this period.

If you are looking for some of the best honeymoon destinations in India, Chikmagalur is a perfect choice. The RiverMist Resorts, resort in Chikmanglur region is located at the foothills of the Western Ghats and has a rich cultural heritage.

The monsoon season in Chikmagalur offers you some of the most spectacular views and experiences. From waterfalls to dense forests, from ancient temples to wildlife sanctuaries, there is something for everyone to enjoy here.

We also Free AP Meal Plan Included in all packages and food with local flavors that is sure to please your taste buds!

RiverMist Resorts is a luxury nature resort situated in the Chikmagalur district of Karnataka. It is a perfect place for people who want to explore the natural beauty and culture of Karnataka. The resort offers a range of accommodation options: luxury cottages with a natural vibe, premium cottages, an affordable deluxe rooms, and an affordable jumbo family room.

The resort offers two types of accommodations: suites and villas. The suites are spacious and offer modern amenities such as air-conditioning and attached bathroom with hot water supply. The villas on the other hand are spacious with an attached living room which can be used for hosting guests or family members who want to stay together.

The property is located in an eco-sensitive area with dense forests and offers an opportunity to experience nature at its best.

We are grateful to our guests and staff for their continued support, and we look forward to welcoming more travelers for an unforgettable hospitality experience.

