NA Chairman arrives for official visit to Laos

VIETNAM, May 15 -

NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ is welcomed at Wattay International Airport in Vientiane, Laos, on Sunday. — VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ and his entourage arrived at Wattay International Airport in Vientiane at noon on Sunday, beginning their official visit to Laos.

The visit is being made at the invitation of President of the Lao National Assembly Xaysomphone Phomvihane.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyễn Bá Hùng and the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos, and representatives of the Vietnamese community welcomed Huệ and the high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese legislature at the airport.

Representatives from the Lao side at the welcome ceremony were Vice President of the Lao NA Sommad Pholsena, Chairman of the Lao NA’s Committee for Foreign Affairs Sanya Praseuth, and NA Deputy Secretary General Bounthan Bounvilay.

This is the first official visit to Laos by a senior leader of Việt Nam in the Laos - Việt Nam Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022, and also the first by Huệ as Chairman of the Vietnamese NA. Huệ is also the first foreign parliamentary leader to visit Laos since the country’s 11th National Party Congress and the 9th-tenure NA’s first session.

Huệ is being accompanied by NA Vice Chairman Nguyễn Đức Hải; NA Secretary General and Head of the NA Office Bùi Văn Cường; Chairman of the NA Committee for External Relations Vũ Hải Hà; Chairman of the NA Council for Ethnic Affairs Y Thanh Hà Nie K'dam; Chairman of the NA Economic Committee Vũ Hồng Thanh; and Chairman of the NA Committee for Defence and Security, among others.

The visit takes place amid a number of important activities being held in the Việt Nam – Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year to mark the 60th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties of the two countries (September 5) and 45 years since the signing of the Laos – Việt Nam Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18).

Việt Nam and Laos are neighbours with a traditional and close-knit friendship founded by Vietnamese President Hồ Chí Minh, and Lao Presidents Kaysone Phomvihane and Souphanouvong, and nurtured by generations of both countries' leaders and people.

Bilateral cooperation has been strengthened and the peoples of Việt Nam and Laos have always walked side by side in the struggles for national liberation as well as national construction and development in each country.

Việt Nam is currently among the top three leading foreign investors in Laos. — VNS