Shaftsbury Barracks/Town of Sunderland/Negligent Operation&Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B3001494

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Justin Walker                        

STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station                

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 05/13/22 @ 2053 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 7, Sunderland/Manchester line Mile Marker 28

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation/Excessive Speed

ACCUSED: Elijah Johnson                                              

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On 05/13/22 at approximately 2053 hours Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle being operated by Elijah Johnson, of Manchester, for excessive speed and negligent operation. Johnson's vehicle was observed traveling at a high rate of speed, passing several vehicles, heading north on US RT 7 in the area of mile marker 28.

Johnson's speed was measured at 113 miles per hour. Johnson was issued a VCVC as well as a criminal citation to appear in Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date to answer to the charges of Negligent Operation and Excessive Speed.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/11/22 @ 0815 hours            

COURT: Bennington County Superior, Criminal Division

LODGED - No LOCATION:      

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Sergeant Justin Walker

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police 

Troop B - Shaftsbury

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421

