Shaftsbury Barracks/Town of Sunderland/Negligent Operation&Excessive Speed
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B3001494
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Justin Walker
STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 05/13/22 @ 2053 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 7, Sunderland/Manchester line Mile Marker 28
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation/Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Elijah Johnson
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/13/22 at approximately 2053 hours Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle being operated by Elijah Johnson, of Manchester, for excessive speed and negligent operation. Johnson's vehicle was observed traveling at a high rate of speed, passing several vehicles, heading north on US RT 7 in the area of mile marker 28.
Johnson's speed was measured at 113 miles per hour. Johnson was issued a VCVC as well as a criminal citation to appear in Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date to answer to the charges of Negligent Operation and Excessive Speed.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/11/22 @ 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington County Superior, Criminal Division
LODGED - No LOCATION:
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sergeant Justin Walker
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police
Troop B - Shaftsbury
96 Airport Rd
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421