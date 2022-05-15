Shaftsbury Barracks/Town of Sunderland/Negligent Operation&Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22B3001494

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Justin Walker

STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 05/13/22 @ 2053 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 7, Sunderland/Manchester line Mile Marker 28

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation/Excessive Speed

ACCUSED: Elijah Johnson

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/13/22 at approximately 2053 hours Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle being operated by Elijah Johnson, of Manchester, for excessive speed and negligent operation. Johnson's vehicle was observed traveling at a high rate of speed, passing several vehicles, heading north on US RT 7 in the area of mile marker 28.

Johnson's speed was measured at 113 miles per hour. Johnson was issued a VCVC as well as a criminal citation to appear in Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date to answer to the charges of Negligent Operation and Excessive Speed.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/11/22 @ 0815 hours

COURT: Bennington County Superior, Criminal Division

LODGED - No LOCATION:

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

