Homicide: 200 Block of Upshur Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, May 13, 2022, in the 200 block of Upshur Street, Northwest.

At approximately 5:26 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located evidence of a shooting but no victim. Moments later, Fourth District officers received a call for a walk-in shooting victim located at an area hospital. The victim was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 48-year-old Renard Thornton, of Northwest, DC

