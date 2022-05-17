IFE LUX GROUP Portfolio of Brands exhibiting at Luxury By JCK in Las Vegas, June 10 - June 13th, 2022

IFE stands for "Italianity For Excellence" since the platform represents the Excellency of the Italian manufacturing brands and the culture of Beauty & Quality

IFE Lux Group is the reliable track connecting Italian luxury brands with retailers across the US, Canada, the Caribbean, and Central America.” — Dario Pastorelli, President

NEW YORK, NY, May 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- JCK Las Vegas is North America's most popular jewelry buying experience, featuring the most diverse mix of suppliers and products worldwide and leading jewelry professionals and the trade to attend JCK to discover what's new, next, and meaningful to their business through unique, personalized experiences. JCK is where the jewelry industry comes together to do business, network with colleagues, and make personal connections with those who share their passion for jewelry. IFE Lux Group is the United States platform based in Miami, FL, founded in 2019 by Anna Zordan and Dario Pastorelli. With their carefully selected portfolio, IFE LUX Group will be offering retailers an extraordinary made in Italy experience: Fine and Fashion jewelry for ladies and gents, watches and handbags to represent the modern Italian lifestyle and artisanal quality. www.ifeluxgroup.com About BARAKA’: A historical brand of Italian jewelry for men since 1960. The name comes from the Arabic word “BARAKAH,” a blessing word.It means: may the beneficent forces flow through your physical and spiritual spheres in the form of prosperity, protection, happiness, and wisdom.Today, the brand is an established presence in the luxury jewelry industry, focusing on high technology and engineering content that makes unique designs with solid character possible. Each Baraka jewel is a sophisticated combination of 18kt gold, diamonds, and innovative materials, thanks to skilled artisans and avant-garde production expertise. The Jewelry was created for a stylish man who wants to wear a refined precious accessory that perfectly fits his lifestyle, from leisure to business and free time. www.baraka.it About LOCMAN: Founded on the Island of Elba, Italy, in 1986 and is renowned as a jewel in the crown of Italian watchmaking, the perfect fusion of Italian style, Tuscan watchmaking traditions, and new manufacturing technologies. Headquarters and factory are at Marina di Campo, on the Island of Elba, with branch offices in Florence, Milan, Miami, Hong Kong, and Tokyo. LOCMAN watches are worldwide recognized for using state-of-the-art materials such as titanium, carbon fiber, aluminum, and other hi-tech alloys. With a trendy and casual chic look, these ultra-light and resilient timepieces are popular among demanding watch lovers who want extraordinary and unique, fashionable yet discreet pieces. We can count on excellent achievements during these 30+ years of passionate business, including the launch in 2003 of the first all-carbon case and the opening in 2006 of the Scuola Italiana di Orologeria, a watch academy dedicated to training highly specialized craft workers and to creating in-house movements. www.locman.it About: Graziella Group acquired this historic Florentine company Braccialini in March 2017. The success of this union is seen in their high level of international experience in creating luxury leather items for the past sixty years and the values of Tuscan artisan traditions together with innovation and contemporary glamour. GRAZIELLA Braccialini is a bag like no other . A container full of fantasy, fun, and sparkling color. It is a means of expression and emotion of escaping from reality and opening up to new venues maintaining elegant and sensual nuances. Each bag is embellished with jewelry accents due to Graziella's artisanal experience and creativity for a unique design. The company adheres to the same traditions of design and craftsmanship implemented by its founders, Carla Braccialini, in 1954. With well over 60 years of history, you will find creativity, innovation, and passion within the bag. Its bags are unique in design and style and are coveted worldwide. In the ladies’ handbags, there’s all their life. www.braccialini.it About: Rebecca is a top-of-the-range brand of jewelry 100% made in Italy by Industrie Testi Spa, an Italian manufacturing family business with headquarters and a factory in Florence, Italy. The company was founded in 1998 by Alessandro Testi, President and Designer, that created the brand after his oldest daughter Rebecca was born. Alessandro Testi was the pioneer in fashion jewelry for using non-precious and raw materials such as bronze and stainless steel, working them with excellent quality craftsmanship techniques, and combining them with precious materials such as gold and diamonds. This innovative and original creativity and strong advertising campaigns with celebrities such as Beyoncé and Rhianna made the brand highly acclaimed internationally. Rebecca has also recently launched the LUX collection entirely in 18kt gold and diamonds. www.rebecca.it

