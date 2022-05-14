Royalton Barracks/leaving the scene of an accident
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2001899
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Max Trenosky
STATION: VSP Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME:05/14/22 0100 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dickerman Hill Road, Tunbridge
VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of an accident (LSA)
ACCUSED: Alison Skrill
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/14/2022 at approximately 0800 hours, Vermont State Troopers were notified of a stolen vehicle from a residence on Swanson Drive in Tunbridge. Through investigation it was determined that the complainant, Alison Skrill, had misled the police about the actual events that transpired. Further investigation showed that Skrill had crashed a family member’s 2017 Nissan Juke on Dickerman Hill Road in the early morning hours of May 14. The totaled vehicle was found in a brook off Dickerman Hill Road. Skrill incurred no injuries because of the crash. Skrill was given a criminal Citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court- Orange County for leaving the scene of an accident(LSA) due to property damage at the crash scene.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: July 6, 2022, 0800 hours
COURT: Orange County Court
LODGED: No
MUG SHOT: None