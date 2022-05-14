Submit Release
Royalton Barracks/leaving the scene of an accident

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B2001899

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Max Trenosky                       

STATION: VSP Royalton               

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME:05/14/22 0100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dickerman Hill Road, Tunbridge

VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of an accident (LSA)

 

ACCUSED:  Alison Skrill                                          

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/14/2022 at approximately 0800 hours, Vermont State Troopers were notified of a stolen vehicle from a residence on Swanson Drive in Tunbridge.  Through investigation it was determined that the complainant, Alison Skrill, had misled the police about the actual events that transpired.  Further investigation showed that Skrill had crashed a family member’s 2017 Nissan Juke on Dickerman Hill Road in the early morning hours of May 14.  The totaled vehicle was found in a brook off Dickerman Hill Road.  Skrill incurred no injuries because of the crash.  Skrill was given a criminal Citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court- Orange County for leaving the scene of an accident(LSA) due to property damage at the crash scene.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: July 6, 2022, 0800 hours

COURT: Orange  County Court

LODGED: No

MUG SHOT:  None

 

