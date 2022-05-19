The Facial Room is Pleased to Offer COOLA Suncare Products Again This Season
The Facial Room offers the all natural skin protection care products from COOLA Suncare, just in time for summer!
COOLA offers beautiful natural SPF body and face products and amazing sunless tanners too!”SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ideally, sun care protection measures are applied all year round – but with summer here, it’s especially important to be diligent with SPF in a skincare routine. UV rays are incredibly harmful to the skin. Over time, too much sun exposure can cause: early signs of aging, uneven skin tone, dark spots and even skin cancer in severe cases.
— Patricia Asmar, The Facial Room
Luckily, avoiding these issues is made easier with COOLA, the all natural skin protection care products. Every COOLA product is crafted with certified organic ingredients and is infused with powerful antioxidants that help fight free radicals and support healthy skin. They are the perfect complement to an Eminence Organics routine.
COOLA’s beautiful products go far beyond traditional sun protection, they are specifically formulated for skin protection from blue light, UV rays, infrared, pollution and free radicals. They’ll fit seamlessly into an organic skincare routine and match perfectly with an Eminence Organics routine. Every COOLA product is water and sweat resistant for up to 80 minutes, so everyone can focus only on having fun out in the sun!
All COOLA products from The Facial Room ship free and fast across Canada – no minimum order.
The Facial Room offers an exclusive experience that goes beyond delivering premiere quality skincare across Canada. It is their belief that everyone should live in the skin they always wished they could have! That’s why the company is proud and honoured to give their customers personalized skincare advice and product recommendations, based on their unique situation and skin goals.
Owned by esthetician and facialist Patricia Asmar, The Facial Room is a family-owned and operated business in British Columbia. Patricia is a C.I.D.E.S.C.O. trained and internationally certified esthetician with over 27 years of knowledge and experience in the spa industry.
