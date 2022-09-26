Dr. Dhanesh Juta Proudly Announces the Opening Of Precision Men's Sexual Health Clinic in Toronto
Precision Men's Sexual Health Clinic Toronto offers the latest effective treatments for ED and other common men’s sexual health concerns in the GTA.
Our clients are well served in a calm and pleasant setting, where we can respond with a personalized approach to each patient.”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A healthy and active love-life offers many benefits including living longer, feeling good, and stronger relationships with partners. Therefore, sexual wellness is essential to health and happiness and it is an integral part of overall well-being as men age. To help achieve sexual wellness, Precision Men's Sexual Health Clinic Toronto is proud to offer a dedicated and proactive approach to men's sexual health care that helps men restore their natural sexual performance.
— Dr. Dhanesh Juta
Precision Men's Sexual Health Clinic is one of the relatively few providers of a comprehensive set of sexual health treatments for men of all ages in the Greater Toronto Area. This clinic is focused and excel on a set of services that offer a high quality of care for men’s sexual health concerns such as:
Erectile Dysfunction
The Canadian Study of Erectile Dysfunction determined that up to 50% of men over 40 are suffering with ED. By the time men reach age 60, almost 70% will experience significant erectile dysfunction. At Precision Men's Sexual Health Clinic London, we can help men at all stages of declining erectile function with options ranging from low intensity shockwave therapy, injection therapy and Trimix treatment and counselling with a certified sex therapist.
Premature Ejaculation
Premature ejaculation (PE) affects 1 in 5 men irrespective of age, and it involves a complex interaction of psychological and biological factors. A wide variety of treatment options are available, including psychosexual and behavioural therapy through our certified sex therapist, topical and oral medications, as well as the surgical option of penile frenulectomy.
Delayed Ejaculation
Delayed ejaculation (DE) is a condition where it takes an extended period of sexual stimulation for men to reach sexual climax and ejaculate. It can be a temporary or a lifelong problem. Treatment options include low intensity shockwave therapy, PRP injections and sex therapy. All therapies apply to both lifelong and acquired DE.
Peyronie's Disease
Peyronie’s disease is an acquired penile curvature due to scar tissue in the penile shaft. Treatment plans including therapies such as intralesional injections (PRP, Pentoxifylline, Verapamil), topical and oral medications, low intensity shockwave therapy, surgical options, traction devices and lifestyle modification.
Penile Enlargement
Natural penis enlargement can be possible with injection therapy. No surgery is necessary, and no fillers are used. Injection therapy is a simple and near painless procedure which uses factors drawn from the patient’s own blood, and therefore the therapy is non-invasive, with no side effects or risk of allergic reaction from one's own biological material.
Testosterone Assessment
The need for testosterone replacement therapy may not be reliably determined through a total testosterone measurement. We review patient histories, as well as order comprehensive testosterone lab panels to decide if patients need testosterone replacement therapy.
Dr. Dhanesh Juta MD, LMCC, CCFP, FCCFP is the founder of Precision Sexual Health Clinic For Men in Toronto. Dr. Juta is a Canadian board-certified family doctor that has been in clinical practice for over 25 years. He is an Assistant Clinical Professor in the Department of Family Medicine at McMaster University DeGroote School of Medicine and teaches both undergraduate and postgraduate students from the Toronto and McMaster medical schools.
Appointments are available quickly. Please contact the clinic directly to book a consultation, or for more information.
