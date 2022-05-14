Thriving Real Estate Career Is Assured with Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty University Pre-Licensing Real Estate School
The University is helping students around the world pass their licensing exams and start a profitable real estate career.SANTA CLARA, CA, USA, May 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Individuals in pursuit of a rewarding real estate career are required to take on courses that will assist them in earning their licenses. These courses are available at community colleges, dedicated real estate schools or online courses of repute. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) University is in the business of equipping potential real estate agents with the necessary knowledge to kickstart their careers.
The Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) University is the only online real estate school in North America that offers practical training and real-life experience from top agents alongside their theoretical courses. All their courses are carefully developed by industry experts and experienced instructional designers who take into account the market condition trends and modern learning styles in designing these courses. The online university offers complimentary one-on-one in-person tutoring sessions every week, thus guaranteeing 100% success.
Students who purchase and enroll for this course can study at their own pace throughout the course timeframe, where they can complete their pre-licensing education, pass the real estate exam and launch a successful real estate career. Furthermore, applicants have a special $25 discount when they use the code ‘norcal’ when registering for their courses.
With the tutoring of the university’s chief school instructor, Sharad Gupta, students are assured of the opportunity to begin to earn in as little as 90 days, and make a minimum of $100k in their first year of work. The university is assured of this level of success as they promise to make up the fiscal difference in the near-impossible case where the student earns below $100k.
