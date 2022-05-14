BEVERLY MODELS: REALIZING THE IMPORTANCE OF TRUE INCLUSIVITY & DIVERSITY TO BECOME THE BEST MODELING AGENCY IN THE WORLD
What does it take to become the best Modeling Agency in modern times? Learn the secrets of the industry from leading, experienced experts at Beverly Models.
You never know when or where you will find the next new model, but you can bet someone from Beverly Models will be looking.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beverly Models, a brand formed under Beverly Media INC., is an up-and-coming talent and modeling agency striving to earn the spot as the best modeling agency not just in the United States but also globally. With their mother agency operating in Los Angeles, the agency has founded various subsidiaries across borders, offering modeling training, Bootcamp, production, and related services to multiple talent pools. With inclusivity and diversity as its core value, the agency explores all industry trends to help its teams fast-track their way to growth and success.
— Nitin Sarna
Diversity in the modeling industry entails doing away with different ages, sizes, and ethnicities. In the past, a modeling agency would only work with models fitting specific criteria reserved for men and women with a noticeable traditional mass appeal. Now, becoming the best modeling agency is all about diversity, not only within the myriad of talent but also within the agency’s teams.
Several modeling agencies and hiring partners are striving to beat the conventional ideas of beauty in hopes of changing public perception, becoming more relative to the masses, and bringing creative, original ideas to the forefront of the industry. Beverly Models is one such firm striving to become the best modeling agency through diversity and inclusivity in all spectrums through its various subsidiaries and partnerships across the globe.
Talent at Beverly Models is viewed as the creative vehicle in the world of modeling, essential in conveying a specific message, concept, idea, or even a whole story through a single act, picture, video, or runway walk. Although young, the company, with the help of its experts with 10+ years of industry experience, has already made a whopping impact with its cutting-edge and innovative approach in the talent and modeling agency sectors.
However acquired, talent goes through a series of in-depth training sessions, which include group counseling and personalized counseling sessions, to equip individuals with the confidence to transform into the best versions of themselves.
In 2010, the world of fashion was dominated by female models who represented more than 80% of the talent pool at a modeling agency. Owing to the need for diversity in current times, more than 30% of the talent pool in 2019 represented male models, compared to only 19% in 2010. The same growing trend is also seen across races, ethnicities, and age groups. However, the modeling industry still has a long way to go in terms of inclusivity and its treatment of models.
For both male and female models to grow, creating a unique and outstanding brand is crucial, and the best modeling agency helps individuals develop their distinct presence in the industry through various mediums, channels, and platforms. Beverly Hills has helped several veterans and newbies in the industry in making their mark and walking through the journey of self-discovery to find their true potential.
To join the Beverly Models team, candidates can fill out the online form on the company’s website with all the required details and submit it to receive a call from experts and thought leaders in the industry. Keeping the need for diversity and inclusivity in mind, Beverly Models considers each talent profile for a wide range of niches and helps them focus on creating a brand around the niche most suitable for their growth in the modeling career.
A spokesperson for Beverly Models, Nitin Sarna is confident that the agency’s international network of partner agencies will bring the more diverse talent. Elaborating on the importance of such diversification and inclusivity for a company aspiring to become the best modeling agency.
Headquartered in Los Angeles with numerous international subsidiaries, Beverly Models is an up-and-coming player in the talent and modeling agency sector. Aspiring and working tirelessly to bring fresh faces to the forefront of several mediums including digital, advertising, print, media, and runway, Beverly Models harnesses its talent’s skills and helps them reach their true potential. For more information, please visit www.beverlymodels.co. Should you have any queries, please direct them to info@beverlymodels.co, or call +1-223 238 3759.
Nitin Sarna
Beverly Media INC.
+1 223-238-3759
info@beverlymodels.co