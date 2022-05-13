Telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin

TAJIKISTAN, May 13 - Today, a telephone conversation took place between the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

During the conversation, the heads of the two states discussed the alarming recent developments of the situation in Afghanistan and, in this context, the situation on the Tajik-Afghan border.

There was also an exchange of views on certain aspects of topical issues on the international and regional agenda.

The importance of further strengthening cooperation between the parties in the field of security was noted.