Letter of condolences to Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

TAJIKISTAN, May 13 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon sent a telegram of condolences to Crown Prince Abu Dhabi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“Your Majesty,

We were deeply saddened by the news of the demise of your dear brother, the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He was a prominent political and public figure and one of the greatest personalities of the country, the region and the world, and made a great contribution to the peaceful life of society and the progress and development of the Emirates.

During his tenure, thanks to his constant efforts, the constructive bilateral relations between Tajikistan and the United Arab Emirates have been developing and expanding to a higher level. I fondly remember my fruitful meetings and contacts with the deceased. The people of Tajikistan today have lost an old and sincere friend.

On this day of great sorrow, on behalf of myself, the Government and the people of Tajikistan, I express deep sympathy and sincere condolences to all the brotherly people of the United Arab Emirates. I pray to the Almighty for mercy and paradise blessing of the deceased and for granting patience to his relatives.

Inna lillahi wa inna ilahi rajiun”.