St. Johnsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault, Larceny from a person, Grand Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4003304

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 5/12/2022 at approximately 2221 hours and 5/13/2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Moose River Dr Apartments, St. Johnsbury and St Johnsbury City

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Larceny from a Person, Grand Larceny

ACCUSSED: Damian Emerson

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT

VICTIM: The VT State Police does not release names of victims of domestic violence.

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 12, 2022, at approximately 2221 hours, VT State Police received a 911 call about a domestic assault that occurred in an apartment on Moose River Dr. Troopers responded to the residence and through investigation learned Damian Emerson (22) had assaulted a household member and then stole their iPhone. Emerson reportedly ran on foot from the residence. Troopers patrolled the area but where unable to locate Emerson.

On May 13, 2022 at approximately 1030 hours, with the help of the public, Troopers located Emerson hiding under a blanket in the back seat of a pickup truck in the City of St. Johnsbury. Troopers later learned that Emerson had stolen 3 other electronic devices from the same household member, which were a TV, a different phone, and a Nintendo Switch. The total of all stolen items was approximately $4,549.

Through investigation Troopers were able to locate and recover the Nintendo Switch in Littleton, NH. Investigation is still on going to find the iPhone, the other phone, and the TV. Anyone with information on where the other electronics may have ended up are asked to call VT State Police, St. Johnsbury and speak with Trooper Aremburg.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: Arraigned on 5/13/2022

LODGED - No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

Trooper Adam Aremburg

VSP-St. Johnsbury

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

802.748.3111

Adam.Aremburg@vermont.gov