St. Johnsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault, Larceny from a person, Grand Larceny
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4003304
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 5/12/2022 at approximately 2221 hours and 5/13/2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: Moose River Dr Apartments, St. Johnsbury and St Johnsbury City
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Larceny from a Person, Grand Larceny
ACCUSSED: Damian Emerson
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT
VICTIM: The VT State Police does not release names of victims of domestic violence.
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 12, 2022, at approximately 2221 hours, VT State Police received a 911 call about a domestic assault that occurred in an apartment on Moose River Dr. Troopers responded to the residence and through investigation learned Damian Emerson (22) had assaulted a household member and then stole their iPhone. Emerson reportedly ran on foot from the residence. Troopers patrolled the area but where unable to locate Emerson.
On May 13, 2022 at approximately 1030 hours, with the help of the public, Troopers located Emerson hiding under a blanket in the back seat of a pickup truck in the City of St. Johnsbury. Troopers later learned that Emerson had stolen 3 other electronic devices from the same household member, which were a TV, a different phone, and a Nintendo Switch. The total of all stolen items was approximately $4,549.
Through investigation Troopers were able to locate and recover the Nintendo Switch in Littleton, NH. Investigation is still on going to find the iPhone, the other phone, and the TV. Anyone with information on where the other electronics may have ended up are asked to call VT State Police, St. Johnsbury and speak with Trooper Aremburg.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: Arraigned on 5/13/2022
LODGED - No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
Trooper Adam Aremburg
VSP-St. Johnsbury
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
802.748.3111
Adam.Aremburg@vermont.gov