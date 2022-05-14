Prime Minister meets US Secretary of State

VIETNAM, May 14 -

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính talks to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington DC on May 13 (US time). —VNA/VNS Photo

WASHINGTON D.C — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on his working visit to the US and the United Nations met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington D.C on May 13 morning (US time).

The PM congratulated the US for its timely response to the COVID-19 pandemic and successfully bringing life back to normal, and thanked the US government and people for providing almost 40 million vaccine doses at a point of time when Việt Nam was in struggling.

On bilateral relations, the PM stressed their special history. Going through upheavals, they have now achieved long and positive progress, in which the historical visit to the US seven years ago by Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng laid a firm foundation and created a basis for the Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership to develop intensively and extensively, in the principle of respect to each other’s political institutions, independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, for the sake of peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world over, bringing about practical benefits to the two peoples.

PM Chính said the US was one of Việt Nam’s partners of top importance, and spoke highly of the country’s policy of supporting Việt Nam to be powerful, independent and prosperous. He welcomed positive achievements in the bilateral relations in the past, and asked the US to continue pushing activities of cooperation and support to Việt Nam in various fields.

Agreeing with PM Chính’s opinions on the positive growth and potential of the Vietnam-US relations, Blinken reiterated that the US supported Việt Nam’s strength, independence and prosperity.

He stated the US considered the issue of overcoming the war consequences one of high priorities in its relationship with Việt Nam and would continue to work closely with the Southeast Asian nation in this field.

Congratulating Việt Nam on its achievements in COVID-19 prevention and control, the diplomat wished that Việt Nam would continue to actively join the international efforts in controlling the disease.

He welcomed Việt Nam's commitments at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), affirming that the US would assist Việt Nam in implementing the goals.

Both officials also discussed regional and international matters of common interests, with the Vietnamese PM welcoming the organisation of the ASEAN-US Special Summit, contributing to strengthening comprehensive and responsible cooperation between the two sides and between the Asia-Pacific and the Indian Ocean regions.

They agreed to emphasise the importance of ensuring peace, freedom, security and safety of navigation and aviation in the East Sea; and of settling disputes by peaceful means on the basis of international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) for the maintaining of peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world. — VNS