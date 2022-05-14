YHSGR Launches White Label Offering to Help Independent Agents Transform into Successful Businesses
At YHSGR, we’re not a traditional brokerage — we’re a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform. This means you don’t work for us — we work for you,”ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) and CEO Rudy Kusuma are pleased to announce a new offering for high-performing real estate agents, as well as independent brokers and teams, the opportunity to white label their platform allowing for growth and scale.
— Rudy Kusuma
The behind-the-scenes private labeling process at YHSGR offers agents the ability to focus on their service and selling responsibilities for clients all while the time-consuming aspects of the everyday real estate transactions are satisfied.
“At YHSGR, we’re not a traditional brokerage — we’re a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform. This means you don’t work for us — we work for you,” said Kusuma. “Our unique brokerage platform can help you grow and develop your business to $4 million GCI and beyond, netting at least $1 million in annual profit. The best part is that your clients don’t even know we’re there.”
YHSGR differs from the competition as it has adopted a customer-first approach, one built on efficiency and optimal performance. When agents partner with YHSGR and take part in its white label program, they can ultimately transform their respective businesses into enterprises.
With years of proven success and dedicated service, YHSGR has guided numerous agents, both seasoned veterans and budding rookies, to grow their brands and businesses. In taking advantage of the firm’s platform, agents will have all the brokerage, legal, compliance, back office, audits, conveyance, marketing, advertising, transactions, and more, taken care of.
As the real estate industry evolves, YHSGR partners can find comfort in knowing that they are consistently taken care of and regularly updated on the best practices and industry trends.
For more information about YHSGR and its new white label offering program for agents and teams, please visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
About Rudy Kusuma
Rudy Kusuma, founder, and CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed, is the "Real Estate Agent Millionaire-Maker" who helps real estate agents develop their own $4 million GCI teams. He has been featured in Inc. magazine and has co-authored two best-selling books. To develop your own million-dollar team, please visit: https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agents/
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+ +1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other