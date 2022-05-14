YHSGR Launches White Label Offering to Help Independent Agents Transform into Successful Businesses

Brokerage continues to see impressive growth and allows agents to focus on service and sales

At YHSGR, we’re not a traditional brokerage — we’re a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform. This means you don’t work for us — we work for you,”
— Rudy Kusuma
ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) and CEO Rudy Kusuma are pleased to announce a new offering for high-performing real estate agents, as well as independent brokers and teams, the opportunity to white label their platform allowing for growth and scale.

The behind-the-scenes private labeling process at YHSGR offers agents the ability to focus on their service and selling responsibilities for clients all while the time-consuming aspects of the everyday real estate transactions are satisfied.

“At YHSGR, we’re not a traditional brokerage — we’re a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform. This means you don’t work for us — we work for you,” said Kusuma. “Our unique brokerage platform can help you grow and develop your business to $4 million GCI and beyond, netting at least $1 million in annual profit. The best part is that your clients don’t even know we’re there.”

YHSGR differs from the competition as it has adopted a customer-first approach, one built on efficiency and optimal performance. When agents partner with YHSGR and take part in its white label program, they can ultimately transform their respective businesses into enterprises.

With years of proven success and dedicated service, YHSGR has guided numerous agents, both seasoned veterans and budding rookies, to grow their brands and businesses. In taking advantage of the firm’s platform, agents will have all the brokerage, legal, compliance, back office, audits, conveyance, marketing, advertising, transactions, and more, taken care of.

As the real estate industry evolves, YHSGR partners can find comfort in knowing that they are consistently taken care of and regularly updated on the best practices and industry trends.

For more information about YHSGR and its new white label offering program for agents and teams, please visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com

About Rudy Kusuma
Rudy Kusuma, founder, and CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed, is the "Real Estate Agent Millionaire-Maker" who helps real estate agents develop their own $4 million GCI teams. He has been featured in Inc. magazine and has co-authored two best-selling books. To develop your own million-dollar team, please visit: https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agents/

RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+ +1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

YHSGR Launches White Label Offering to Help Independent Agents Transform into Successful Businesses

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+ +1 626-789-0159 Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Company/Organization
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY
8932 MISSION DRIVE, UNIT 102
ROSEMEAD, California, 91770
United States
+1 626-789-0159
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

TEAM NUVISION is a full-service real estate brokerage team with a two word mission statement – “Clients First.” Practicing what we see as the future of real estate, the client is kept at the center of the transaction and provided with an expert at each step of the real estate process. This empowers each client and keeps them in charge. At Team NuVision clients are treated to holiday cards, blog contests and continuous fun. Clients return to Team NuVision and recommend their family and friends every day. Clients First is a two word miracle and it makes everything easy. The three keys that guide how we treat our clients are: * Honesty * Competence * Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Self-employed mentality 10. NO Gossip

TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L Kusuma Home Selling Team

More From This Author
YHSGR Launches White Label Offering to Help Independent Agents Transform into Successful Businesses
YHSGR LAUNCHES WHITE LABEL OFFERING TO TRANSFORM INDEPENDENT AGENTS INTO FLOURISHING BUSINESSES
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY HOSTS Q1 2022 YHSGR EXPO
View All Stories From This Author