Attorney General Warns Mainers About $850 Relief Check Identity Theft Scam

May 13, 2022 Attorney General's Office

May 13, 2022

Scammers Pretending to Represent Revenue Services Stealing Identifying Information from Unsuspecting Mainers

The Attorney General’s Office and Maine Revenue Services have been alerted that scammers claiming to be the “Maine IRS” have been targeting residents and requesting social security numbers, maiden names, and other sensitive information, stating it was needed to process $850 relief checks authorized by the Governor and the legislature last month.

“Maine Revenue Services already has all the information it needs to issue these relief checks, so no one should need to share any information to collect this check,” said Attorney General Aaron Frey. “As always, do not share any identifying information with anyone demanding such information over the phone without independently confirming their identity.”

Eligibility for the $850 relief checks is based upon the 2021 Maine individual income tax return. Relief checks will be mailed via U.S. Postal Service to the address provided on your 2021 Maine individual income tax return and will be redirected to any forwarding addresses filed with the U.S. Postal Service. The first round of relief checks will be mailed in June 2022 – and will be delivered on a rolling basis through the end of the year as returns are received.

If you need to report an identity theft, or for more information about preventing identity theft, please visit: https://www.maine.gov/ag/privacy/identity_theft.shtml

For assistance identifying free tax help, low- and middle-income Maine taxpayers may visit www.cashmaine.org, call 2-1-1, or visit 211maine.org.