Submit Release
News Search

There were 658 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,556 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Yukon Premier Sandy Silver

CANADA, May 13 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Yukon Premier Sandy Silver to discuss shared priorities.

The Prime Minister and Premier discussed Arctic sovereignty and infrastructure, and agreed that building healthy communities is part of the strategy to better secure the region.

The leaders discussed the importance of critical minerals and mining for the territory and for workers, and opportunities in this sector. They also emphasized the need to work together to advance sustainable development of natural resources and protect the environment.

The Prime Minister and Premier explored ways to ensure a strong economic recovery from the pandemic and acknowledged the North’s unique needs. They also discussed advancing on reconciliation and mental health as well as Yukon’s bid for the 2027 Canada Winter Games.

The two leaders committed to continue working together.

You just read:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Yukon Premier Sandy Silver

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.