Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Yukon Premier Sandy Silver

CANADA, May 13 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Yukon Premier Sandy Silver to discuss shared priorities.

The Prime Minister and Premier discussed Arctic sovereignty and infrastructure, and agreed that building healthy communities is part of the strategy to better secure the region.

The leaders discussed the importance of critical minerals and mining for the territory and for workers, and opportunities in this sector. They also emphasized the need to work together to advance sustainable development of natural resources and protect the environment.

The Prime Minister and Premier explored ways to ensure a strong economic recovery from the pandemic and acknowledged the North’s unique needs. They also discussed advancing on reconciliation and mental health as well as Yukon’s bid for the 2027 Canada Winter Games.

The two leaders committed to continue working together.