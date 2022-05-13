Gov. McKee, Lt. Gov. Matos, DEM, Local Quahoggers launch Sixth Annual RI Quahog Week, May 15-21

RHODE ISLAND, May 13 - PROVIDENCE, RI – After a successful pre-kickoff event with Governor Dan McKee, Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, and local commercial quahoggers May 10 at the State House, DEM is proud to officially launch its sixth annual Quahog Week. Running from May 15 to May 21, the event promotes the cultural and economic importance of the local quahog and raises awareness and demand for local seafood and the RI Seafood brand.

Participating restaurants and markets will feature quahog-inspired menu items and deals. The Rhode Island Seafood Marketing Collaborative will be hosting two 21+ events during Quahog Week allowing members of the public to meet hardworking quahoggers from the RI Shellfishermen's Association, who will be shucking and serving complimentary littlenecks. A selection of restaurants and markets participating in Quahog Week also will be providing complimentary samples of quahog dishes. These events are free and open to the public.

Quahog Night South County Tuesday, May 17, 5-8 PM Whalers Brewing Company, 1174 Kingstown Road, South Kingstown

Quahog Night Providence Thursday, May 19, 5-8 PM Narragansett Beer Providence Brewery, 271 Tockwotten St, Providence

Quahogs are the most economically important fishery resource harvested from Narragansett Bay. More than 14 million quahogs were landed in 2021. Among all inshore and offshore marine fisheries, quahogs are the state's fifth-most valuable, following squid, scallops, lobster, and summer flounder (based on 2021 ex-vessel values).

Quahogging is a year-round activity in Rhode Island, so the product is available, freshly harvested, throughout the year. Demand tends to peak during the summer months, when stuffies and clam cakes serve as main attractions for shore-goers and tourists. Targeting the spring season for Quahog Week helps to increase consumer awareness, demand, sales, and market opportunities for quahogs during a time of year when the fresh product is readily available, but often overlooked.

The highlight of Quahog Week involves the many clamtastic opportunities to access and savor fresh Rhode Island quahogs. Participating restaurants will feature quahog-inspired specials on their menus and participating markets will offer deals for those who enjoy cooking their own clam dishes at home. With Quahog Week now in its sixth year, excitement is building, particularly as the number of participating restaurants and markets continues to grow. Quahog Week partners include Dave's Marketplace, Discover Newport, Eat Drink RI, Go Providence, RI Commerce, and the University of Rhode Island. This event adds to a series of initiatives undertaken by DEM, the RI Seafood Marketing Collaborative, and partners throughout the industry to promote and market fresh Rhode Island seafood and support our critical local food sector.

Consumers should visit www.seafoodri.com for a full list of participating restaurants and markets and the specials they are offering. Additional restaurants and markets interested in participating are encouraged to sign up on our website.

Participants in Quahog Week – consumers and retailers alike – are encouraged to share their experiences via social media posts: @RISeafoodRocks on Facebook, #QuahogWeek on Twitter, and @RI.Seafood on Instagram. These posts help generate interest and business for the local seafood economy.

Those interested in learning more about Rhode Island quahogs and the fishery can enjoy a wonderful array of video shorts, posted on the Quahog Week page at www.seafoodri.com. Also, Rhode Island Sea Grant will ship free copies of the informative book, Rhode Island's Shellfish Heritage, to the first 50 people who request a copy and mention Quahog Week in their email request. Requests should be sent to rhodeislandseagrant@gmail.com. Additional free copies can be obtained for a modest shipping fee.

