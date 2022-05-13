Submit Release
PUBLIC NOTICE – RESTRICTED VENUES | FA’ASILASILAGA TĀUA – AIAIGA O NOFOAGA NEI.

SAMOA, May 13 - The public is respectfully advised that gatherings at Faleolo Airport and Matautu wharf must adhere to requirements of the current State of Emergency Orders

Departing passengers and those picking up arriving passengers must wear facial masks, show vaccination cards, and maintain social distancing at all times.

The public is encouraged to have oneperson to drop off travelling passengers and/or to uplift arriving passengers, to reduce large congregation at the airport and the wharf.

We advise that a breach of any of the current SOE Orders relating to public gatherings is an offense and is subject to a fine of $2,000.

We thank you for your continuing support in keeping Samoa safe.

Blessings,

Agafili Tomaimano Shem Leo

National Controller – NEOC | Chairman – DAC

____________________________________________________________________

E fautuaina ma le fa’aaloalo tele le mamalu o le atunu’u, mo fa’apotopotoga ma le tumutumu ai i le malae va’alele fa’avāomālō i Faleolo ma le uafu fa’avāomālō i Matā’utu, ina ia tausisia ma usitā’ia aiaiga ma tapu o le Poloā’iga mo Fa’alavelave Tutupu Fa’afuase’i ua iai nei.

Mo tagata e malaga ‘ese atu ma Samoa, o le au fa’ae’e pasese; ma i latou o lo’o aga’i mo le pikiina o tagata malaga mai fafo, ia mautinoa le faia o lou tali fofoga, fa’aāli lou pepa tui o le Koviti-19 ma ia tausisia le nofo ma tutū vāvā mo le lua mita mai le isi tagata i taimi uma.

E fautuaina pea le mamalu o le atunu’u ina ia lava le to’atasi mai le ‘āiga e malaga atu i le malae va’alele po’o le uafu mo le fa’ae’eina o se tasi o le ‘āiga po’o le pikiina fo’i o se tagata o le ‘āiga sa malaga mai fafo.

E faailoa atu o le solitulafono le lē usita’ia o tu’utu’uga o nei tapu, ma e mafai ona fa’asalaina soo se tasi i le sala tupe e $2,000 e pei ona faatulagaina i aiaiga o Poloaiga mo Fa’alavelave Tutupu Fa’afuase’i.

E fa’afetaia pea la outou lagolagosua fa’aauau ina ia tumau pea Samoa i le soifua mālōlōina ma le saogalemu.

Ma le fa’aaloalo,

Agafili Tomaimano Shem Leo

Taitaifono o le Komiti o Fa’alavelave Tutupu Fa’afuase’i

