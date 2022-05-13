Submit Release
Wyoming Aeronautics Commission to meet May 17-19

The Wyoming Aeronautics Commission will meet May 17-19, 2022, in northeast Wyoming for a tour of local airports and to conduct their business meeting.

The Commission will meet on Tuesday, May 17, for a tour of the Hulett Municipal Airport and on Wednesday, May 18, for tours of the Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport, the Johnson County Airport, and the Sheridan County Airport. Commission members will also attend a dinners on both evenings at 6:30 p.m., but no official business is to be conducted. A full itinerary may be found on the commission website.

The commission will hold its regular business meeting on Thursday, May 19, at 8:30 a.m., in the 2nd Floor Boardroom of the Sheridan County Courthouse, 224 S. Main St, Sheridan. The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics noted on the attached meeting agenda.

The Commission will meet in person with a video conference option. To join the meeting or to view the meeting materials, visit the Aeronautics website  and click on the corresponding hyperlink. You can also call the Commission Secretary at (307) 777‑4015 or email AeronauticsCommission@wyo.gov.

