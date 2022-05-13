I-95 Nighttime Travel Restrictions Next Week for Construction in Philadelphia

05/13/2022

King of Prussia, PA – Motorists will encounter nighttime travel restrictions on Interstate 95 between the Cottman Avenue and the Columbus Boulevard interchnages for construction activities in Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule and locations are:

Monday, May 16, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, the southbound work zone between the Cottman Avenue and Bridge Street interchanges will be reduced to one lane for placement of bridge beams;

Monday, May 16, and Tuesday, May 17, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a right lane closure is scheduled on northbound I-95 between the I-676 and Allegheny Avenue interchanges;

Monday, May 16, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, the northbound I-95 on-ramps at Race Street and Summer Street/Water Street will be closed. Motorists will be detoured south on Columbus Boulevard to Lombard Circle and the northbound I-95 on-ramp;

Tuesday, May 17, through Thursday, May 19, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, the northbound I-95 on-ramp from Richmond Street at the Girard Avenue Interchange will be closed. Motorists will be detoured north on Richmond Street, east on Allegheny Avenue, north on Delaware Avenue, then west on Castor Avenue to the northbound I-95 on-ramp;

Wednesday, May 18, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, the southbound I-95 on-ramp at Aramingo Avenue will be closed. Motorists will be detoured south on Delaware Avenue, west on Callowhill Street, south on 2 nd Street, then east on Market Street to the southbound I-95 on-ramp;

Street, then east on Market Street to the southbound I-95 on-ramp; Wednesday, May 18, and Thursday, May 19, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, alternating double lane closures are scheduled on northbound I-95 between the Interstate 676 (Vine Street) and Allegheny Avenue interchanges;

Wednesday, May 18, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, alternating double lane closures with periodic 15-minute traffic stoppages are scheduled on southbound I-95 between the Interstate 676 (Vine Street) and Allegheny Avenue interchanges;

Thursday, May 19, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a double left lane closure is scheduled on southbound I-95 between the Interstate 676 (Vine Street) and Allegheny Avenue interchanges; and

Friday, May 20, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a double left lane closure is scheduled on northbound I-95 between the Interstate 676 (Vine Street) and Allegheny Avenue interchanges.

In addition, northbound and southbound I-95 motorists may experience slow-moving traffic at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange on Wednesday, May 18, and Thursday, May 19, periodically between 9:00 PM and 5:00 AM the following morning during construction activities. Motorists are advised to allow extra time for travel through the work zones because delays are expected. All scheduled activities are weather permitting.

The bridge beam setting between Cottman Avenue and Bridge street is part of the $79.7 million BS1 contract to reconstruct I-95 at the northern end of the Bridge Street Interchange.

Work at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange is part of PennDOT's $93.6 million contract to replace four ramp structures.

Between Allegheny Avenue and Penn's Landing, work crews will be removing construction barriers, replacing overhead signs, installing highway lighting, and line striping as part of the $312 million Section GR4 project to reconstruct southbound I-95 between the Allegheny Avenue and Girard Avenue interchanges.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

