When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 13, 2022 FDA Publish Date: May 13, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Possible presence of metal fragments. Company Name: Mars Wrigley Confectionary US, LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Skittles, Starburst, Life Savers Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – May 13, 2022 – Today, Mars Wrigley Confectionery US, LLC announced a voluntary recall of specific varieties of SKITTLES® Gummies, STARBURST® Gummies, and LIFE SAVERS® Gummies due to the potential presence of a very thin metal strand embedded in the gummies or loose in the bag. We received reports from consumers alerting us to this matter and are not aware of any illnesses to date.

Products were manufactured by a third party and distributed in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The products subject to this recall in the U.S. include SKITTLES® Gummies, STARBURST® Gummies, and LIFE SAVERS® Gummies are described in the table below. On the back of the package is a 10-digit manufacturing code; the first three digits in this code will indicate implicated product as described in the table below:

Item Number Pictures Description UPC Code (first 3 digits) 10188298 See image below STARBURST® Gummies Original Share Size 3.5oz 10022000253092 136, 139, 140 10195414 10220867 See image below STARBURST® Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8oz 10022000253818 00022000284648 10188301 See image below STARBURST® Gummies Sours Share Size 3.5oz 10022000253122 134,135, 137-142 10195413 10220796 10195750 See image below STARBURST® Gummies Sours Peg Pack 5.8oz 10022000253801 00022000284617 10022000259384 134,135, 137-142 10220865 See image below STARBURST® Gummies Sour Berries Peg Pack 5.8oz 00022000284624 135, 138, 139 10222236 10136761 10222238 See image below LIFE SAVERS® Gummies Five Flavor Peg Pack 7.0oz, 3.22oz 10022000285277 10019000083422 10022000285291 136, 139 10081699 10195012 See image below LIFE SAVERS® Wild Berries Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz 10019000083446 10022000244502 136 – 138, 140, 147, 149 - 152 10195000 10195014 10095001 See image below LIFE SAVERS® Sour Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz, 180g 10022000242058 10022000244533 00019000170491 132-134, 139-140, 144-147, 149, 151, 152, 201 10224068 10228324 10229828 See image below SKITTLES® Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz 10022000285956 00022000286727 10022000287363 139 - 218 10229823 10230187 See image below SKITTLES® Gummies Original Stand Up Pouch 12oz 10022000287325 00022000287434 139 - 218 10224070 10228325 10229830 See image below SKITTLES® Wild Berry Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz 10022000285970 00022000286734 10022000287387 138 - 218 10229825 10230290 See image below SKITTLES® Gummies Wild Berry Stand Up Pouch 12oz 10022000287349 00022000287441 138 - 218 10240169 10242246 10240168 See image below SKITTLES® Sour Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz 10022000289749 00022000291073 00022000289735 204 - 218

Mars Wrigley Confectionery US, LLC will work with retailers to remove recalled products from store shelves. If consumers believe they have purchased a recalled item, they should dispose of the product and not consume it. Consumers with questions can contact the company by calling 1-800-651-2564 or by visiting https://www.mars.com/contact-us.