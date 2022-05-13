COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Possible presence of metal fragments.
- Company Name:
- Mars Wrigley Confectionary US, LLC
- Brand Name:
-
Brand Name(s)
Skittles, Starburst, Life Savers
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Company Announcement
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – May 13, 2022 – Today, Mars Wrigley Confectionery US, LLC announced a voluntary recall of specific varieties of SKITTLES® Gummies, STARBURST® Gummies, and LIFE SAVERS® Gummies due to the potential presence of a very thin metal strand embedded in the gummies or loose in the bag. We received reports from consumers alerting us to this matter and are not aware of any illnesses to date.
Products were manufactured by a third party and distributed in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The products subject to this recall in the U.S. include SKITTLES® Gummies, STARBURST® Gummies, and LIFE SAVERS® Gummies are described in the table below. On the back of the package is a 10-digit manufacturing code; the first three digits in this code will indicate implicated product as described in the table below:
|Item Number
|Pictures
|Description
|UPC
|Code (first 3 digits)
|10188298
|See image below
|STARBURST® Gummies Original Share Size 3.5oz
|10022000253092
|136, 139, 140
|10195414 10220867
|See image below
|STARBURST® Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8oz
|10022000253818 00022000284648
|10188301
|See image below
|STARBURST® Gummies Sours Share Size 3.5oz
|10022000253122
|134,135, 137-142
|10195413 10220796 10195750
|See image below
|STARBURST® Gummies Sours Peg Pack 5.8oz
|10022000253801 00022000284617 10022000259384
|134,135, 137-142
|10220865
|See image below
|STARBURST® Gummies Sour Berries Peg Pack 5.8oz
|00022000284624
|135, 138, 139
|10222236 10136761 10222238
|See image below
|LIFE SAVERS® Gummies Five Flavor Peg Pack 7.0oz, 3.22oz
|10022000285277 10019000083422 10022000285291
|136, 139
|10081699 10195012
|See image below
|LIFE SAVERS® Wild Berries Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz
|10019000083446 10022000244502
|136 – 138, 140, 147, 149 - 152
|10195000 10195014 10095001
|See image below
|LIFE SAVERS® Sour Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz, 180g
|10022000242058 10022000244533 00019000170491
|132-134, 139-140, 144-147, 149, 151, 152, 201
|10224068 10228324 10229828
|See image below
|SKITTLES® Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz
|10022000285956 00022000286727 10022000287363
|139 - 218
|10229823 10230187
|See image below
|SKITTLES® Gummies Original Stand Up Pouch 12oz
|10022000287325 00022000287434
|139 - 218
|10224070 10228325 10229830
|See image below
|SKITTLES® Wild Berry Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz
|10022000285970 00022000286734 10022000287387
|138 - 218
|10229825 10230290
|See image below
|SKITTLES® Gummies Wild Berry Stand Up Pouch 12oz
|10022000287349 00022000287441
|138 - 218
|10240169 10242246 10240168
|See image below
|SKITTLES® Sour Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz
|10022000289749 00022000291073 00022000289735
|204 - 218
Mars Wrigley Confectionery US, LLC will work with retailers to remove recalled products from store shelves. If consumers believe they have purchased a recalled item, they should dispose of the product and not consume it. Consumers with questions can contact the company by calling 1-800-651-2564 or by visiting https://www.mars.com/contact-us.
Company Contact Information
- Consumers:
- Mars Wrigley Confectionary US, LLC
- 1-800-651-2564