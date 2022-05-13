Council President Albornoz to Hold Media Availability on May 16 at 11 a.m. to provide an update on the Council’s FY23 Operating Budget deliberations and other Council matters

MARYLAND, May 13 - ROCKVILLE, Md., May 13, 2022—On Monday, May 16 at 11 a.m., Council President Gabe Albornoz will hold a media availability to discuss various Council matters including an update on the Council’s FY23 Operating Budget deliberations.

The Council President will also discuss the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) and the Middle Eastern American Heritage Month Celebration.

Montgomery County Health and Human Services Public Health Emergency Preparedness Manager Sean O’Donnell will join the media availability to provide a public health update.

The media availability will be held via Zoom and is for credentialed members of the media.

The public can watch on the Council’s Facebook page (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil).

Members of the media must RSVP before 10 a.m. on May 16 to Sonya Healy at Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov to receive the Zoom login information.

For more information contact: Sonya Healy, legislative information officer, at Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov or 240-328-2069 or Lillian Cruz, deputy chief of staff, Office of Council President Albornoz at Lillian.Cruz@montgomerycountymd.gov or 240-777-7801.

