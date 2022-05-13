Submit Release
Detectives Seize 54 Pounds of Fentanyl Pills Following Drug Smuggling Investigation in Phoenix

On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) detectives arrested two suspects near Interstate 17 and Thunderbird Road following an investigation into drug smuggling.

The suspects were identified as 22-year-old Arnoldo Anaya Preciado, of Phoenix, and 27-year-old Jose Lopez Osuna, also of Phoenix.

A search warrant for a Phoenix residence led to the seizure of more than 54 pounds of fentanyl pills, and more than one pound each of cocaine and heroin. Detectives also seized a vehicle and two firearms from the residence, including a stolen .45 caliber pistol.

Anaya Preciado was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on charges including possession of a narcotic drug for sale, misconduct involving weapons, illegal control of an enterprise, and conspiracy. Lopez Osuna was also booked into the Maricopa County jail and faces charges including possession of a narcotic drug for sale, conspiracy, and illegal control of an enterprise.

AZDPS Highway Patrol Division, SWAT team, and U.S. Customs & Border Protection assisted with this investigation.

Display of drugs and firearms seized by detectives 

