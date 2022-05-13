Carper, Coons, Blunt Rochester Announce $1.2 Million to Improve Seaford Infrastructure

DELAWARE, May 13 - SEAFORD, Del. – Today, U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.) joined representatives from the City of Seaford and the Chesapeake Conservancy to announce $1.2 million in funding to improve wastewater infrastructure and nurture economic development along the Nanticoke River in the city.

This project will relocate and upgrade a 60-year-old main line sewer line that serves Seaford — including a hospital and four schools— as well as the neighboring communities of Bridgeville and Greenwood.

This critical community investment is funded through a congressionally directed spending request, part of nearly $100 million for community projects up and down the state secured by Delaware’s congressional delegation. These investments were included in the 2022 Omnibus Appropriations Bill signed into law by President Biden on March 15, 2022.

“When we began the process of accepting requests for congressional directed spending, we made an effort to choose projects that would benefit the greater good for Delaware,” said Senator Carper. “Seaford’s project gives us a great bang for our buck. Not only will it help restore an important infrastructure component to Seaford and its neighboring communities, but it also helps build on the economic development work going on here at Oyster House Park.”

“Upgrading and improving Seaford’s wastewater infrastructure will improve public health and quality of life along the Nanticoke, while boosting the city’s economy. I am especially proud to have helped deliver the funding for this project because it will allow the Chesapeake Conservancy, Seaford, and Sussex County to continue their work of reconnecting Seaford’s residents with the water and the future construction of the Oyster House and park,” said Senator Coons.

“Upgrades to our outdated wastewater infrastructure, like the main sewer line in Seaford, are critically important to the health and well-being of our state,” said Congresswoman Blunt Rochester. “This vital project that will improve the quality of life for Delawareans in Seaford and surrounding communities all while growing our economic development in Sussex County.

