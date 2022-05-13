Statement by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on the Intent to Nominate Stacy Dean to Serve as Under Secretary for Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services

WASHINGTON, May 13, 2022 – “Since the start of the Biden-Harris Administration, Stacy Dean has been dedicated to advancing food and nutrition security for all Americans as the Deputy Under Secretary for Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services (FNCS). Her commitment during her time at USDA and throughout her career proves she is exceptionally well suited to serve as Under Secretary for FNCS. Since taking on the role of Deputy Under Secretary, Stacy has sought to increase nutrition assistance for struggling Americans and tackle barriers that have been long engrained into assistance programs. Prior to joining USDA, she served as Vice President for Food Assistance Policy at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP), where her team reported on the impacts of federal nutrition programs and developed policies to improve them. Before her role with CBPP, she was a budget analyst with the Office of Management and Budget where she worked on policy development, regulatory and legislative review, and budgetary process and execution for a variety of income support programs. Stacy has an incredible depth of knowledge and experience in the field of food and nutrition, and I am thrilled at the prospect of her continuing to shape the nation's food and nutrition policy as the Under Secretary for Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services.”

