Idaho Parks and Recreation, Fish and Game partner with local radio stations for a “free fishing fiesta” at Eagle Island State Park

Memorial Day weekend marks unofficial opener to fishing season in Idaho, and to kick off the season, Idaho Fish and Game and State Parks have partnered with local Spanish-language radio stations to create a community event to introduce English and Spanish-speaking residents of southwest Idaho to fishing and recreational opportunities at the area’s state parks.

“Each year Fish and Game stocks hundreds of thousands of fish in the Treasure Valley for anglers to catch. By partnering with other state agencies and organizations like Radio Rancho, we can share this information to a diverse audience,” said Brian Pearson, Regional Communication Manager for Idaho Fish and Game’s Southwest Region. “Fishing is a wholesome, family-friendly activity and we’re excited to share the activity with current and future anglers.”

Join Fish and Game on May 28 at Eagle Island State Park for a Free Fishing Trailer community event from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Be sure to mention that you are there for the fishing event for free entry into the park.

“Fishing is one of many experiences provided in state parks that renews the human spirit and brings families, friends and communities together,” said Chelsea Chambers, Public Information Specialist for the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation. “For Treasure Valley residents, there are few places more convenient than Eagle Island State Park to seek out these kinds of experiences. With this event, we are hoping to showcase not just the fishing, but everything else that this and other parks in Southwest Idaho have to offer.”

The pond will be stocked with trout prior to the event, and Fish and Game fishing trailer staff will provide bait, equipment, and instruction for catching fish. Anglers who check out rods from the fishing trailer do not need a license to fish at the event, and staff will help clean fish that are caught for attendees to take home.

If you are interested in learning to fly fish, you’re in luck. Fly fishing expert Nick Torres of Waterworks Lamson will provide demo rods and hourly fly-casting lessons and the basics of fly-fishing. In addition, there will be kids’ activities, and a live radio broadcast, which is sure to provide all-around family fun. There will also be a taco truck on site with food available for purchase.

“Idahoans love to fish and state parks provide excellent access to quality fishing and other outdoor experiences,” said Andy Sanchez of Radio Rancho. “We appreciate the partnership with Idaho Fish and Game and Parks and Recreation to show that everyone is welcome in the outdoors. Plus, what better way is there to spend a spring day than enjoying fishing, food and being outside?”

This event is hosted in partnership with Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, and Radio Rancho stations “La Gran D” and “La Poderosa.” For more information on fishing trailer events near you visit idfg.idaho.gov/fish/trailers.