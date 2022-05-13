Inbound I-376 Parkway West Ramp to Southbound Route 51 Shoulder Restriction Starts Monday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a shoulder restriction on the inbound (eastbound) I-376 (Parkway West) ramp to southbound Route 51 in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will start Monday, May 16 weather permitting.

Shoulder closures will occur on the inbound Parkway West ramp to southbound Route 51 Uniontown (Exit 69B) daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through early June. The shoulder closure will occur around-the-clock once pipe cleaning and rehabilitation work begins. Crews from SAK Construction, LLC will conduct the utility work.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact David Moon at 301-532-2353.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412 429-5010

