Southbound I-79 Lane Restriction Friday, Saturday Night in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a single-lane restriction on southbound Interstate 79 in Sewickley Hills Borough and Ohio and Aleppo townships, Allegheny County will occur Friday and Saturday nights, May 13-14 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction on southbound I-79 will occur between the structures over Red Mud Hollow Road and Deer Run Road from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night. Crews will conduct shoulder work.

The prime contractor on this $26.49 million project is the Joseph B. Fay Company. Work on this project will be coordinated with other projects in the area.

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for the I-79 Neville Island Bridge rehabilitation including traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – I-79” in the subject line.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #