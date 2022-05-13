Fox Street Bridge over U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) Closed at Night for Viaduct Rehabilitation in Philadelphia

King of Prussia - The Fox Street bridge over U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) will be closed weeknights beginning Wednesday, May 18, through Friday, May 27, from 6:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, for repairs to the bridge deck in Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Roberts Avenue or West Queen Lane to the Henry Avenue bridge.

All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The bridge repairs are part of PennDOT's ongoing $90.7 million project to rehabilitate U.S.1 (Roosevelt Expressway) Wayne Junction Viaduct over SEPTA tracks and the Nicetown Neighborhood. Stage 4 construction is currently underway on the northbound inner lane of the mile-long structure until mid-2022. The entire project is expected to be completed in 2023.

South State, Inc. of Bridgeton, N.J. is the general contractor. The project is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

