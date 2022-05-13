BRIDGE CLOSURE ON IOWA 78 OVER HONEY CREEK IN LOUISA COUNTY BEGINS MONDAY, MAY 23

FAIRFIELD, Iowa – May 13, 2022 – Replacement of the existing Iowa Highway 78 bridge over Honey Creek, about 1.8 miles west of U.S. 61 in Louisa County, will require closing the road to traffic beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, May 23 until about mid-July, weather depending, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Chariton construction office.

The project involves removing the existing 151-foot long x 26-foot wide steel beam bridge and replacing it with a triple 12-foot wide x 12-foot high reinforced concrete box culvert.

During construction, through traffic will be detoured using Louisa County Road H-16/M Avenue (south and north), Louisa County Rd H-16/40th Street (east and west) to U.S. 61 (south and north). Local traffic will have access to Iowa 78 except for the lanes crossing the bridge over Honey Creek (mile marker 56.90) during the bridge closure. (See map below.)

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

Contact: Jim Webb at 641-469-4045 or james.webb@iowadot.us