Arrest Made in an Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm Offense: 1700 Block of Gales Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in an Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm offense that occurred on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in the 1700 block of Gales Street, Northeast.

At approximately 4:40 pm, Fifth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of gunfire. No injuries were reported. A short time later, the suspect was apprehended and a firearm was recovered.

On Thursday, May 12, 2022, 18 year-old Andre Windell Wallace Jr., of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm and Carrying a Pistol without a License.

