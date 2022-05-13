ND 73 east of Johnsons Corner temporally closed

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) have temporally closed North Dakota Highway 73, east of Johnsons Corner, until further notice.

Motorists should use alternate routes on North Dakota Highways 22 and 23 if planning to travel in the area.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

