Ad Energy Wins SunPower 2021 Residential Intelegant Award for Solar System Design and Installation
WEST BERLIN, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ad Energy, a West Berlin based solar installer, has received the 2021 Residential Intelegant Award from SunPower, a leading solar technology and energy services provider, for an exceptionally well-designed and installed solar project commissioned in 2021. The project in Roebling, NJ consists of a 4.32 kW award-winning solar system and is expected to provide approximately $33,734 in savings over 25 years.
— Andy Wall, Principal of Ad Energy
“SunPower dealers are known for their craftsmanship, quality and know-how,” said Tony Garzolini, head of sales at SunPower. “I'm inspired by the work of those that go especially above and beyond to show just how beautiful solar can be.”
The homeowner was interested in offsetting their annual energy consumption; particularly interested in Ad Energy’s exceptional customer service and quality workmanship of the installation. The Ad Energy team delivered concise communication and professional installation that met their expectations for both energy and aesthetics.
"First, the Ad Energy consultant answered all of my questions about my solar and the cost of it, including the potential savings on my energy bill. Next, the project was set, the layout was approved by me, and the permits were pulled. When the installer came out, I discussed that I wanted no external conduits. He listened and, in the end, everything looks fantastic — no outside conduits and the outside panels and cutoff switch are grouped together and straight. Right down to the wiring done inside the breaker panel — making it match the existing bends and runs in the panel,” stated Homeowner David J. “I could not be happier with it. I would tell anyone to use Ad Energy when asked about solar."
“Ad Energy is honored to receive the 2021 Residential Intelegant Award from SunPower,” said Andy Wall, Principal of Ad Energy. “SunPower’s industry-leading products, combined with our reputation for high-quality work and customer service will help ensure that the homes we work on are as beautiful as they are energy efficient.”
For more information about Ad Energy, visit ad-energy.com
About Ad Energy
Since 2009 Ad Energy has been designing, permitting and installing solar energy systems and back-up storage using the best technology and craftsmanship backed by a knowledgeable and experience of SunPower for residential applications throughout New Jersey. With SunPower’s stellar reputation, the New Jersey solar company has made a name for itself as a trusted partner for customers’ energy needs. As a SunPower Authorized Dealer, Ad Energy provides the most advanced and energy-efficient solar panels in the world to reduce monthly electric bills. Solar energy is clean, renewable, and reliable, and adds significant value to properties.
