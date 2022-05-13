Affordable Housing Units To Support People Recovering From Addictions

CANADA, May 13 - Released on May 13, 2022

People recovering from addictions will have improved access to supportive housing in Saskatoon.

Today, Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, and Justice Minister and Attorney General and Saskatoon Northwest MLA Gordon Wyant on behalf of Social Services Minister and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) Lori Carr, joined representatives from Oxford House Saskatchewan (OHS) and community members to celebrate the grand opening of 25 affordable housing units that will support people recovering from addictions.

The governments of Canada and Saskatchewan are jointly providing $865,000 through the Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement.

To provide this support, OHS purchased five single, detached houses, which were then renovated to have five bedrooms in each. Each individual unit is leased separately to clients to offer a safe, stable and sober place to live. Staff from OHS are also onsite to provide support to tenants, reduce the likelihood of relapse and connect them to other supports and services in the community.

The grand opening marks the completion of both Phase I and II of the project. The homes are located in the Lawson Heights, River Heights, Massey Place, Silverwood Heights and Mayfair neighbourhoods in Saskatoon.

This announcement builds on additional funds announced today with the National Affordable Housing Corporation (NAHC) at the grand opening for two projects, Willowview Heights and Aspen Heights, including 14 new units in Saskatoon, which will house 19 individuals with mental, intellectual or cognitive disabilities in Saskatoon. The governments of Canada and Saskatchewan jointly provided $460,000 through the Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement to the projects.

“Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home," said Hussen. "Our government is committed to helping Canadians live healthier and happier lives. Thanks to our joint investment, these 25 new homes across Saskatoon will support residents who are overcoming addiction and provide them with the necessary on-site supports they need to make a stable recovery. This is the National Housing Strategy at work.”

"The Government of Saskatchewan appreciates the hard work of community-based service providers like Oxford House Saskatchewan that provide incredible support to people recovering from addictions," Wyant said. "This innovative housing model offers tenants a safe and affordable place to live, as well as support to each tenant as they work toward their goals for a healthier life in the community. We will continue working with organizations like Oxford House Saskatchewan to develop more supportive housing options for people in need."

"Our mission is to ensure safe, supportive and sober homes for individuals in addictions recovery, so they will have a sense of belonging and want to be continuing members of society," Oxford House Saskatchewan Executive Director Mark Soloway said. "Our long-term vision was to expand Oxford House to the Saskatoon area and across Saskatchewan. We are proud to announce that that goal has become a reality with twenty-five private beds opened in the city. The staff, Board of Directors and members of Oxford House Saskatchewan are grateful for the help of local donors, hard work of volunteers and the support of the provincial government that saw this vision and expansion come to fruition."

Quick facts:

OHS is a non-profit organization that provides affordable third-stage transitional housing to individuals recovering from addictions in need of a safe, stable and sober living arrangement. Since 2007, SHC has provided OHS with nearly $2.1 million to develop 55 affordable housing units, $825,000 of which went toward developing the 25 new units.

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $72+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

In 2019, the Government of Saskatchewan and the Government of Canada entered into an Agreement pursuant to the NHS. The Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement will invest $449.9 million over 10 years, which is cost matched by the federal and provincial governments.

As of August 2021, the NHS has built over 68,700 new units of housing, repaired and renewed over 90,400 homes.

To help Canadians find affordable housing, Federal Budget 2021 provides an additional $2.5 billion over seven years in new funding and to reallocate $1.3 billion in previously announced funding to speed up the construction, repair, and support over 35,000 additional housing units.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

Under the Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement, housing is a key priority in providing a better quality of life for Saskatchewan families and communities. Since 2007, the Government of Saskatchewan, through SHC, has invested $786 million to develop more than 12,000 housing units and repair nearly 5,500 homes. SHC has also invested more than $61 million to build nearly 300 units in residential care homes, and $430 million to improve provincially-owned housing. To learn more, visit www.saskatchewan.ca.

