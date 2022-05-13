Submit Release
News Search

There were 652 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,531 in the last 365 days.

Animal Health Control Area Order Extended Due to Avian Influenza Risk

CANADA, May 13 - Released on May 13, 2022

An animal health control area order limiting the co-mingling of poultry has been extended to June 14, 2022, due to the continued risk of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

The order from Saskatchewan's Chief Veterinary Officer prohibits the movement to and participation of birds in shows, auctions and agricultural fairs, as well as any other events where birds would be brought together from multiple locations. The order, originally implemented on April 14, 2022, had been due to expire on May 14, 2022.

The animal health control area order helps to reduce direct contact between birds from different locations, thereby reducing risk of disease transmission between flocks. The primary source of HPAI spread is linked to wild birds, so the risk of disease spread will remain high throughout the rest of the spring migration season. 

Since the initial confirmation avian influenza in a Saskatchewan poultry flock in mid-April, Saskatchewan has continued to see outbreaks in commercial and backyard flocks. As a federally reportable disease, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency is leading the HPAI response in Saskatchewan and other affected provinces, supported by provincial governments and the poultry industry. Information on CFIA's response is available online.

Poultry producers and small flock owners are reminded to follow all necessary biosecurity protocols to protect their flocks from the disease. Small flock owners are encouraged to confine their birds indoors, if possible, during wild bird migration. Producers should contact their veterinarian immediately if they have concerns about the health status of their flocks. If HPAI is suspected, producers should also contact their local Canadian Food Inspection Agency office.

The province offers a suite of existing programs focused on business risk management for producers, with the AgriStability enrolment deadline for the 2022 program year recently extended to June 30 to help manage the impact of avian influenza as well as current market disruptions, increased expenses and production challenges facing many farm operations.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Shalyn McKenna Agriculture Regina Phone: 306-787-5174 Email: shalyn.mckenna@gov.sk.ca

You just read:

Animal Health Control Area Order Extended Due to Avian Influenza Risk

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.