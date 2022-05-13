Affordable Rental Units Available In Saskatoon For People With Disabilities

CANADA, May 14 - Released on May 13, 2022

People with mental, intellectual or cognitive disabilities have improved access to affordable housing in Saskatoon.

Today, Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, and Riversdale MLA Marv Friesen on behalf of Social Services Minister and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) Lori Carr, joined representatives from the National Affordable Housing Corporation (NAHC) to celebrate the grand opening of 14 new units in Saskatoon, which will house 19 individuals.

The governments of Canada and Saskatchewan are jointly providing $460,000 through the Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement.

The new units are located at Willowview Heights, in the Willowgrove neighbourhood, and Aspen Heights, in the Aspen Ridge neighbourhood, in Saskatoon. Both locations are stacked townhouse-style homes and provide access to affordable rental units to individuals with mental, cognitive or intellectual disabilities. Each location has two- and three-bedroom units, which provide the opportunity for in-home supports if required.

The NAHC has partnered with Inclusion Saskatchewan and the Canadian Mental Health Association to provide support services to tenants. Inclusion Saskatchewan provides support services to residents of both the Willowview Heights and Aspen Heights projects, including employment supports such as resume building, job coaching and career planning. The Canadian Mental Health Association provides support services for residents of Aspen Heights, including mental health support, vocational programs and referral services to health and wellness resources in the community.

This announcement builds on additional funds announced today with Oxford House Saskatchewan for the purchase and renovation of five single, detached houses for people recovering from addictions in Saskatoon. The governments of Canada and Saskatchewan jointly provided $865,000 through the Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement to the initiative.

“Our government is investing in supportive housing to help create jobs and improve the quality of life for those who need it most," said Hussen. "When persons with disabilities have the same opportunities, the same level of service, the same quality of life as every other Canadian, everyone benefits. The opening of these 14 affordable homes across Willowview Heights and Aspen Ridge will go a long way for families here in Saskatoon. These new rental homes will provide residents with the necessary on-site supports they need and the opportunity to find jobs near their local communities. This is the National Housing Strategy at work.”

"These new housing units give residents more than just a safe and affordable place to live; they also offer a support system, a connection to the community and an opportunity for residents to reach their full potential to the best of their abilities," Friesen said. "The NAHC's housing model helps break down barriers that people with disabilities sometimes face in accessing housing and does great work with other partners to offer services that help tenants experience life in the community. These new housing developments will make a difference in the lives of the residents, their families and Saskatchewan communities as a whole."

"After welcoming our first Inclusion Saskatchewan tenants to their new homes in October 2020 and multiple delays to this formal celebration due to COVID, we are so thrilled to finally commemorate the opening and success of Willowview Heights with everyone here today," National Affordable Housing Corporation Chief Executive Officer Tyler Mathies said. "Thanks to contributions from CMHC, SHC, the City of Saskatoon, ourselves and Inclusion Saskatchewan, were able to see this new form of inclusive affordable supportive independent living become a reality for the Saskatoon community. This inclusive housing initiative has highlighted what is possible when we work together to create new solutions to address affordable housing gaps in our community; we are hopeful we will be able to offer more units like this in the future."

Quick facts:

The NAHC works with the private sector, local governments and non-profit organizations to deliver affordable housing projects across Saskatchewan.

This joint funding of $460,000 was provided through the Saskatchewan Priorities Initiative under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) to NAHC to develop a total of 14 units at Willowview Heights and Aspen Heights.

The Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement will invest $449.9 million over the next 10 years, cost matched by the federal and provincial governments, in housing across the province. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation and the Government of Saskatchewan have reached agreement on the first three-year action plan.

Canada’s National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $72+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

Under the Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement, housing is a key priority in providing a better quality of life for Saskatchewan families and communities. Since 2007, the Government of Saskatchewan, through SHC, has invested $786 million to develop more than 12,000 housing units and repair nearly 5,500 homes. SHC has also invested more than $61 million to build nearly 300 units in residential care homes, and $430 million to improve provincially-owned housing. To learn more, visit www.saskatchewan.ca.

