2022-05-13 14:44:23.75 $50,000 Powerball Win a 'Blessing' in Lebanon

2022-05-13 14:44:23.75

“This couldn’t have come at any better time,” a Missouri Lottery player shared after winning a $50,000 Powerball prize. “We just feel completely blessed.”

The winner admitted she and her husband rarely play Powerball, but they had bought tickets for the April 27 drawing because the jackpot was high.

“I thought we’d matched three numbers and the Powerball, so I checked the ticket on the Missouri Lottery mobile app and then checked the numbers on the website,” she recalled. “Then we realized, ‘No way, we got four numbers plus the Powerball!’”

"We were just ecstatic,” she added. “It may never sink in."

The winning ticket was purchased at Champion Express, 1840 S. Jefferson, in Lebanon. The winning numbers that night were 11, 36, 61, 62 and 68 with a Powerball number of 4.

This Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $83 million. If the jackpot is hit, the “Jackpot Reset” promotion will be activated – giving players who buy three Powerball plays on a single ticket a free $2 Powerball ticket.

Players who purchased tickets in Laclede County in FY21 won more than $18.1 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $791,000 in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $2.2 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds.