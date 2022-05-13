2022-05-13 14:54:51.243 $130,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot Prize Won in Belton

2022-05-13 14:54:51.243

A Missouri Lottery won the April 21 Show Me Cash jackpot after matching all five of his numbers to the winning numbers drawn.

The winning ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, 6801 E. 163rd St. in Belton, and was the 18th of 20 Show Me Cash jackpots won so far this year. To date, the jackpots total over $2.4 million in prizes.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. The winning numbers on April 21 were 2, 15, 23, 24 and 38.

Tonight’s Show Me Cash jackpot is estimated at $255,000.

In FY21, players in Cass County won more than $14.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $1.4 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $2.9 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.