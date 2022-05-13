Sen. Doug Beck’s Health Care Legislation to Help Children with Epilepsy Heads to the Governor’s Desk

For Immediate Release: May 13, 2022

Contact: Lillian Williams, 573-751-0220

Senator Doug Beck’s Health Care Legislation to Help Children with Epilepsy Heads to the Governor’s Desk

JEFFERSON CITY – State Sen. Doug Beck, D-Affton, proudly announces his proposal to help children with epilepsy and seizure disorders has been passed by the General Assembly and is headed to the governor’s desk for his consideration. Senate Bill 710 establishes Will’s Law, ensuring school nurses have health care plans in place to respond to students with epilepsy and other seizure disorders and requiring school personnel to complete seizure-response training every two years.

“This bill could save a kid’s life. Not every seizure looks the same, so making sure that a student’s school nurse knows and understands their specific condition can make a big difference in how that nurse responds,” said Sen. Beck. “I greatly appreciate the bipartisan support this legislation received, and it’s a good reminder of the positive impact we can make when we work together.”

Epilepsy and seizure disorders are some of the most common disorders of the nervous system affecting children. These disorders encompass a wide array of symptoms that require different types of responses, depending on the child’s specific condition.

Also contained within SB 710 are several other health care provisions, including extending the Missouri RX Plan until 2029 to help Medicare beneficiaries afford life-saving medications, establishing Sickle Cell Awareness Week and Black Maternal Health Week and enacting the Compassionate Care Visitation Act to ensure health care facilities allow compassionate care visits to meet the physical or mental needs of the patient.

