Beeotto Announces the Kickoff of Its’ Capital Raising Campaign
A Market Disrupter in the Small Business Digital Advertising & Marketing Arena
This is the most important investment an investor should consider making. A small business owner has the unique opportunity to be an investor, and a member of the Beeotto Family of Small Businesses”NORTH HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North Haven CT: Today, Beeotto, LLC a CT based small business officially launched its’ funding campaign through WeFunder’s Crowd Funding Portal (https://wefunder.com/beeottollc) to bring to market the nation’s first subscription-based digital ad agency exclusively for America’s Main Street Merchants. A true market disrupter that provides all small businesses access to a vast range of digital assets centered around TV and streaming advertising. All digital assets, including commercial TV spots are provided at an unmatched cost, and broadcast with frequency that rivals or surpasses their big corporate competitors.
— Robert M. Errato CEO
The Company’s decision to utilize SEC’s Crowd Funding Regulation to raise capital, as Bob Errato, Beeotto’s CEO explains “The Company decided on that path to give small business owners, and small investors in general the opportunity to invest (like the big guys) in what Beeotto believes will be a great long-term investment. A small business owner has the unique opportunity to be an investor in our Company, and also become a member of the Beeotto Family of Small Businesses—a marketing alliance that will become a new American brand. This is the single most important investment an investor (of any size) should consider making.”
Most importantly, the Company is not your ordinary “Start Up”. Management’s wealth of experience in operating a similar business (known as BThrifty) valued at over $18,000,000 after one year, and with 235% year over year growth, the Company’s beta version of Beeotto LLC.
Beeotto’s management knew from its experience that the single most valuable commodity every small business owner has is his or her time. With that in mind:
• They created a streamlined concept that’s entirely new…Members-only, 3 subscription levels, and so simple it’s plug-n-play. There is no learning curve.
• In a snap, members are on TV and streaming services—the two mediums
they thought they could never afford.
NOTE: A Connecticut Accredited Angel Investor is eligible for a 25% investment tax credit through Connecticut Innovations.
Early investors will enjoy significant Financial Perks. Check them out at https://wefunder.com/beeottollc
