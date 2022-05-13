Fort Lauderdale Man Thanks Serenity Oaks Addiction Treatment Center for Giving Him the Tools He Needed to Succeed in the Real World

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida -

Fort Lauderdale, FL – Addiction treatment at Serenity Oaks Wellness Center saved the life of a Fort Lauderdale man named Justin, who was so grateful he left a heartfelt five-star review on Google.

“Serenity Oaks changed my life,” Justin wrote. “I went in a terrified shell of a person. I left born again, a new man entirely. The team of therapists is amazing . . . They saved my life.”

Serenity Oaks Wellness Center is a residential treatment facility that offers comprehensive treatment for substance abuse disorders including alcoholism and drug dependence. Therapy also includes medical and psychotherapeutic care for underlying mental and emotional disorders, which may be the primary condition; addiction may only be a symptom of a deeper issue.

Programs are customized for the client’s unique needs; treatment specialists design individual therapy to help the client to overcome their personal challenges and meet the challenges and goals for their recovery. Comfortable amenities help create a warm, supportive atmosphere that increases the chance of a successful journey to sobriety.

The goal of all treatment programs at Serenity Oaks Wellness Center is to help clients identify, understand, and resolve the destructive patterns that led them to substance abuse. When clients understand their internal issues, they can better address them and avoid a relapse in the future.

Personalized treatment begins the moment the client arrives. There is no judgment, as the staff understands clients are dealing with their own shame and despair and need to be lifted up during the treatment process rather than broken down. Each client is treated like a member of the family, with an environment where they feel safe and loved, allowing them to address the issues that led to their substance abuse with authenticity and vulnerability.

Justin praised the Serenity Oaks staff for helping him find his new life. The highly experienced treatment team is critical to clients’ success. Clients and staff work together as one community on the journey to recovery; everyone is invested in the clients’ success. Healthy, productive living is another goal for each client.

The residential program at Serenity Oaks lasts five weeks and usually begins with detox, the process of eliminating drug and alcohol toxins from the body so therapy can begin. Detox can be an uncomfortable process for many people, so a medically supervised program like the one at Serenity Oaks is highly recommended. Medical staff can keep you safe and comfortable by administering medications as needed and monitoring patients’ symptoms around the clock.

Customized programs take an integrative approach that includes medical protocols, clinical therapies, and holistic modalities. Serenity Oaks also incorporates life skills and recreational options into the mix to ensure clients’ complete needs for physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health are being met. Serenity Oaks’ team of addiction experts is committed to every client, treating them as a member of the family and investing in their success in recovery.

This personalized approach, and the way it takes treatment to a deeper level, is what Justin credits for his success in treatment.

“That place made me realize so much about myself I never thought was possible,” he wrote in his review. “Today I am clean and sober, living a life beyond my wildest dreams. I owe the credit to the things I learned at Serenity Oaks. They give you all the tools you need to succeed in the real world.”

Justin enthusiastically recommended Serenity “to anyone who is suffering from the cunning, baffling, powerful disease called addiction.”

For more information on substance abuse treatment at Serenity Oaks Wellness Center, visit online or call (833) 720-0708.

