BrokerCalls Pay Per Call Network Provides Top Quality Medicare Supplement Leads for Businesses

Fort Lauderdale, FL - Exclusive pay-per-call leads in the Medicare Supplement vertical supplied by the powerful BrokerCalls advertising network become instrumental in the growth of small to large size businesses.

BrokerCalls has quickly become a leading supplier of high-quality phone leads in some of the most competitive industries including the O65 health insurance sector. Their success has driven the growth of their clients that are looking for a way to bypass the tediousness and enormous effort required to build an effective online marketing campaign.

The leads broker has built multiple multifaceted online marketing campaigns that drive streams of qualified pay-per-call Medicare Supplement leads to insurance agents through a state-of-the-art call-tracking program. BrokerCalls also leverages its powerful affiliate marketing program to drive live transfer leads for Medigap Insurance to their clients.

The pay-per-call payment paradigm puts BrokerCalls’ customers in the driver’s seat allowing them to decide just how many calls they want to receive each day from people actively looking for Medicare Supplement Insurance. Pay-per-call leads driven through BrokerCalls have some of the highest returns on investment which don’t need time to mature or mountains of effort to get an effective online marketing campaign established – phone leads for Medicare Supplement Insurance are received when insurance companies want them, leading to immediate sales results and business growth.

The immediate return on investment has allowed BrokerCalls’ clients to continually adjust their inbound live transfer leads to meet their growth and sales goals.

As many as 10,000 people become eligible for Medicare every day and actively begin their search for Medicare Insurance. Medicare Supplement Insurance or Medigap becomes necessary for many of these new applicants as well as people with current plans when a need arises for greater coverage to fill the “gaps” in Part A and Part B of their Medicare plan.

BrokerCalls puts their clients in direct contact with these motivated Medigap leads so that their clients are the first to talk to these motivated leads and convert them to sales. Being the first insurance company to talk to these new or existing Medicare clients is key - especially because once a person buys Medicare Supplement Insurance, they aren’t likely to change any time soon making the daily 10,000 new Medicare-eligible people an important target market.

BrokerCalls works closely with their clients to better understand each company’s brand and target audience in order to establish a client profile that will dictate the exact type of clients that they are looking for. Insurance companies that choose BrokerCalls as a business partner are seeing their business growth and sales needs met and exceeded.

Anyone looking for high-quality, exclusive pay-per-call Medicare Supplement leads can contact BrokerCalls and let one of the most profitable forms of marketing drive your business growth. Call (855) 268-3773 or visit BrokerCalls online to learn more.

