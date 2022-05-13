Registration open for wingshooting clinic at Jim Edgar Panther Creek SFWA

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), the Illinois Conservation Foundation and several co-sponsors will host an introductory wingshooting clinic June 11 and 12 at the Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area.

The clinic is designed for boys and girls at least 10 years old and adults who are interested in learning to shoot or improving their ability to shoot a shotgun at moving clay targets. Participants need to be in the beginner/novice shooting skill level, and they can register for the day that best fits their schedule. The registration fee is $10 per person.

Introductory wingshooting clinics teach participants to safely shoot a shotgun at a moving target with reasonable reliability. The clinic starts with a shotgun safety presentation at 10 a.m., followed by a short, small-group, hands-on shotgun orientation session with each group’s wingshooting instructor.

Wingshooting clinics are taught by instructors certified by the IDNR or the National Sporting Clays Association. The participant-to-instructor ratio is four to one. Lunch is provided, and the afternoon is spent in the field shooting clay targets until about 4 p.m. Not only do participants learn to safely handle and shoot a shotgun, they learn that being skilled at shooting clay targets is a lot of fun.

Co-sponsors provide funding for the clay targets, shotshells, and lunch. Co-sponsors for this event are Capital Area Coveys Quail Forever, National Wild Turkey Federation, New Salem Firearms and Ducks Unlimited Tri-County Chapter.

Registration is required and can be done online at https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/recreation/wingshooting/Pages/default.aspx. Click the “calendar” button and look for the correct date.

Participants will be required to observe all guidance from the CDC and Illinois Department of Public Health at the time of the event regarding face coverings and social distancing.