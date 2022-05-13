Submit Release
Take Me Fishing! trailer headed to a pond near you in the Panhandle and elsewhere in the state

New to fishing and looking to try your hand it? We have just the thing for you!

Anyone looking to try fishing for free is invited to visit one of the fishing trailer events hosted by Idaho Fish and Game staff in the Panhandle during May and June. Fishing trailer events are also being hosted elsewhere throughout the state this spring and summer, so make sure to check the schedule for when and where the fun will be happening!

Panhandle Take Me Fishing! trailer

T.J. Ross for Idaho Fish and Game

Panhandle Take Me Fishing! trailer.

Geared toward new anglers, these events loan out equipment and provide assistance to participants.

Everyone is welcome; participants only need to stop at the trailer to check-in, check out equipment, receive bait and request instruction. No fishing license is needed by participants while the fishing trailer is present. Before and after the event, a fishing license is required for anyone 14 years and older.

During the events, Fish and Game staff will be on-hand to help both kids and adults learn fishing basics. Families looking to spend more time outside can use these events to see just how fun and easy it is to fish their neighborhood pond.

Young child with a fish caught at a Panhandle Take Me Fishing! trailer event

T.J. Ross for Idaho Fish and Game

Young child with a fish caught at a Panhandle Take Me Fishing! trailer event.

Anglers should bring a cooler if they’d like to keep their catch. Most waters visited by the trailer are stocked with rainbow trout and have a six trout bag limit.

Contact the Panhandle Region office at (208) 769-1414 if you'd like to learn more about the Take Me Fishing! trailer.

Follow us on the Panhandle Region Facebook page for regular news and updates.

 

Panhandle Region Fishing Trailer Schedule 

Date Location Time
5/16/22 Cocolalla Lake 3-6 p.m.
5/21/22 Spicer Pond 12-4 p.m.
5/23/22 Kelso Lake 3-6 p.m.
5/28/22 Smith Lake 12-4 p.m.
5/30/22 Round Lake 3-6 p.m.
6/4/22 Shepherd Lake 12-4 p.m.
6/6/22 Cocolalla Lake 3-6 p.m.
6/10/22 Free Fishing Day  
6/11/22 Jewel Lake 12-4 p.m.
6/13/22 Hauser Lake 3-6 p.m.
6/18/22 Post Falls Park Pond 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
6/25/22 Steamboat Pond 12-4 p.m.
6/27/22 Kelso Lake 3-6 p.m.

Take Me Fishing! trailer headed to a pond near you in the Panhandle and elsewhere in the state

