Submit Release
News Search

There were 663 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,539 in the last 365 days.

Merlin Road to Close Next Week for Pipe Replacements in East Pikeland, Charlestown Townships

King of Prussia, PA – Merlin Road is scheduled to close next week in East Pikeland and Charlestown townships, Chester County for pipe replacements, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Due to the necessity of pipe replacements in two different locations along Merlin Road, the roadway will be closed and detoured according to the following work locations and schedules:

  • Tuesday, May 17 and Wednesday, May 18, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a road closure is scheduled on Merlin Road between Pikeland Road and Western Road. During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Pikeland Road/Clover Mill Road, Route 113 (Pike Springs Road) and Coldstream Road; and
  • Thursday, May 19, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a road closure is scheduled on Merlin Road between Yellow Springs Road and Pikeland Road. During the closure motorists will be directed to use Yellow Springs Road, Hollow Road, and Pikeland Road.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work areas because backups and delays may occur. Local access will be maintained during the operations and the schedules are weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #

 

You just read:

Merlin Road to Close Next Week for Pipe Replacements in East Pikeland, Charlestown Townships

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.